The weather may have been snow white, but the mood in Meadville was definitely green on Saturday as the Jack Curtin St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration marked its return.
Typically held every year since it started in 1988, the parade has been on a two-year hiatus since 2020. Just a few days before it was set to be held that year, then-Meadville City Manager Andy Walker withdrew the permits for the event due to COVID-19 safety guidelines during the initial onset of the pandemic.
The event similarly stayed away in 2021, with the committee responsible for organizing the parade instead encouraged a “spending of the green” at local stores on the day the parade would have happened.
All those troubles seemed forgotten Saturday, as local residents turned out to watch the 33rd iteration of the parade as it marched from Diamond Park down Chestnut Street. Green outfits could be seen aplenty, even as some attendees found themselves having to bundle up to contend with the snow and the cold.
Carol and Brian Lindsay were two such residents who braved the elements to watch the event. Carol described the two as “lovers of the parade,” coming out year after year.
With this year marking the return of the march after two years away, it took on a special meaning.
“It’s exciting to be able to intermingle with people again,” Carol said.
Brian felt that the parade helps to bring the community together. Indeed, one of the primary reasons the Lindsays were there was to support some friends taking part in the event.
When asked what their favorite part of the parade and celebration was, the two had different thoughts.
“Well, it’s always the bagpipers,” Carol said.
“Or it’s the green beer, if you can find it,” Brian quickly interjected.
Also out enjoying the parade were Karen and Troy Peterson with their grandkids Karter, age 7, and Remi, age 3, Phillips. For the family members, the parade was a mix of a welcome return and a new experience.
“Karter and I have come for the past several years, and we missed it,” Karen said.
Remi, meanwhile, was watching the parade for the first time, having previously been too young to take out in the often-cold March weather that Meadville sees.
Regardless, they were all excited to watch the parade, and Karter is especially a major celebrator of St. Patrick’s Day. So much so that, according to Karen, he tries to catch a leprechaun each year, and while Karter expressed some doubts he’d have luck doing that this year, he got to see plenty marching in the parade.
Beyond just the sense of fun the parade brings, its return is also a good sign of the local Meadville business community. Julie McClymonds, owner of The Green Shoppe, said the parade always brings in at least some new customers looking to check out the store while they’re spending time downtown.
“It was very fun,” McClymonds said of the parade. “It’s great to see the community come together again.”
Of course, being The Green Shoppe, she had something of an advantage over her fellow business owners in preparing for the celebration, given that the storefront already has the appropriate color-coordination.
“We probably joked a little bit throughout the campaign that we’re always green,” McClymonds said.
Other businesses had to work a little harder to celebrate, but many put in the effort. Storefronts up and down Chestnut and adjoining streets were decked out in shamrocks, rainbows, and lots and lots of green.
As part of the parade, a window contest was held for whichever businesses had the best decorations. Chateau Christine claimed first place, followed by Hatch Hollow, Harmony Formals and Whole Darn Thing.
The Grand Leprechaun for this year’s parade was Dawnmel Grove, who gained the position back in 2020 and has been waiting two years to march in the parade. Since the Grand Leprechaun was already picked out this year, the fundraising campaign aspect of the celebration went toward the Center for Family Services.
Typically Grand Leprechaun candidates compete for various charities, with members of the public able to cast a vote toward whomever they think should be Grand Leprechaun by donating $1 toward the charity that candidate represents. Grove won in a landslide in 2020, garnering 11,308 votes supporting the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute. The charity keeps 95 percent of the money that accompanies the vote, with the remaining 5 percent supporting organization of the parade.