Staff from three municipalities and a state agency combined forces early Tuesday to tackle a problem nearly a half-mile long: the snow- and ice-covered sidewalk of Smock Bridge.
About 75 dump truck loads of snow were removed from the sidewalk by a dozen crew members from the City of Meadville and Vernon and West Mead townships, according to Meadville Public Works Director Nathan Zieziula. Prior to the removal work, which lasted from about 3:30 to 8:30 a.m., a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crew set up traffic control measures to close the easternmost lane on the bridge so that heavy equipment could be used.
The traffic control measures included a lighted arrow sign warning drivers to move to the left-hand lane and cones over the length of the bridge to indicate the lane closure, according to Zieziula.
A Vernon Township police vehicle with its lights activated was also stationed near the approach to the bridge, according to the township’s manager, Rob Horvat.
“We wanted to make sure it was as safe as possible,” he said.
Given the dark and the occasional driver who disregarded the traffic control measures, safety was still a concern but the joint effort otherwise went smoothly, according to John Shartle, the West Mead roadmaster.
“All in all it went really well. PennDOT assisted us,” he said. “That was the big helper. We’re not equipped to shut down one of their big roads.”
The municipalities also are not equipped to clear snow from the bridge’s sidewalk in the amounts found there recently. The Jan. 17 snowstorm dropped more than a foot of snow on the sidewalk. Subsequent plowing by PennDOT brought the snow to about the level of the 3.5-foot barrier that runs along the edge of the 5-foot-wide sidewalk. Additional snowfall and frigid temperatures left a frozen mass of snow along the sidewalk that stretches about 2,250 feet.
To accomplish the job, the three municipalities rented an Athey force-feed loader from Stephenson Equipment Inc. in Butler at a cost of $4,000, according to Jill Dunlap, West Mead’s secretary-treasurer.
West Mead also supplied a road grader to push the snow off the sidewalk and onto the roadway, where the loader sent it up a conveyor belt to the waiting line of dump trucks. The snow was then taken to the city’s former incinerator site on Liberty Street and to Oak Grove Park, according to Shartle.
Maintenance of the Smock Bridge sidewalk has been a challenge for the municipalities since the state’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) assigned them responsibility for the task following the 2016-17 bridge rehabilitation project. Prior to that, PennDOT had been in charge of maintaining the sidewalk — including removing snow from the sidewalk — since the bridge opened in 1952, though the sidewalk was closed in 2013 due to safety concerns.
After a petition from the municipalities, the PUC in 2019 allowed the sidewalk to be temporarily closed due to inclement weather. Mild winters the past two years have allowed city staff to manage snow removal with a rented skid steer. In addition, the municipalities also teamed with Crawford Area Transportation Authority to provide free shuttle bus service across the bridge during winter months.
Some pedestrians have continued to cross the bridge, even when the sidewalk was buried beneath several feet of snow.
“There’s no real reason for somebody to trudge across that bridge in that kind of conditions when we provide an alternate means of getting across,” Shartle said. “But people did it anyways. We could see where people walked across that snow and it was clear to the top of that barrier.”
With heavy snow predicted for later this week, Horvat said the rented loader will likely still be available to clear the sidewalk once again next week.
Each of the officials involved said they considered postponing the snow removal in light of the expected snow but decided to move forward due to the lengthy planning process required to coordinate between the three municipalities, PennDOT and the availability of rental equipment.
“At the end of the day there was so much on there that we just thought, let’s get this cleared. Worst case is we would have to do it again if we get as much snow as they’re calling for,” Zieziula said. “We’ll see what the weather brings.”