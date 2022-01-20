The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said a superload being transported from West Milton, N.Y., to Wampum was expected to leave Elk County on Wednesday afternoon and travel through portions of Forest, Clarion and Venango counties.
After being delayed due to weather, the transport was scheduled to continue its journey after 10 p.m. Wednesday. It will travel from Route 948 in Elk County to Route 66 in Forest County to Route 322 in Clarion County into Venango County.
From there it is expected to travel on Route 62 in Venango County to Route 173 in Mercer County to Interstate 80 to Ohio, as part of a more-than-400-mile journey across the state. The superload is 213 feet long and weighs 294 tons.
The superload will move as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes, which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays. The majority of the transport, currently scheduled to be completed on Sunday, will take place during nighttime hours. Movement could be impacted or delayed by winter weather. Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minnesota, will transport the load.
The superload travel plan involves 16 counties and features ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles. Drivers should remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which will travel at the posted speed limit or 30 mph — whichever is lower.
Department updates on the superload’s travel can be followed on social media with the #PAsuperload22 hashtag.