The identity of an alleged Saturday homicide victim was released Monday while a Meadville man has been charged in connection to the case.
Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said the victim was Nathaniel Eric Harris, 19, of 3761/2 Walnut St. Schell, following the completion of an autopsy on Monday, said Harris had “multiple gunshot wounds” to the body and that he was declared dead at the scene.
Crawford County First Assistant District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo said charges have been filed against Timothy Bolden, 25, of Meadville, in connection to the incident in which the alleged murder occurred. However, Bolden has not been charged with homicide or similar charges, and is instead facing a second-degree felony charge of criminal trespass and a charge of robbery with no grading.
DiGiacomo said the investigation into the incident currently remains open and that Meadville City Police are investigating more than one individual in relation to the case. DiGiacomo said anyone with information regarding the case should contact Meadville Police at (814) 724-6100.
Meadville City Police Chief Michael Tautin said Monday that Bolden is not in custody by Meadville Police. DiGiacomo said she was unaware of Bolden being in custody by any police agency.
Meadville Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Walnut Street at around 3:10 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired at an apartment house, according to a police department statement issued Saturday. Schell said Harris was the only victim of the shooting.
The scene of the shooting is a two-story building that is divided into three units and is located between Chancery Lane and Liberty Street, about a block from Diamond Park and the Crawford County Judicial Center.
Police vehicles and a member of the Crawford County Coroner’s Office were at the location into the afternoon Saturday.
*Editor's note: This story was updated July 6 to reflect that Bolden is not in custody by Meadville police.