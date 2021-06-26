HARRISBURG — The state Senate voted 29-21 Friday to send a wide-ranging election bill that includes voter ID over objections from Democrats and despite a threat from Gov. Tom Wolf that he will veto the measure.
The legislation, House Bill 1300, is “another attempt in a national effort to limit access to the ballot. Pennsylvania’s voter suppression effort is rearing its ugly head,” said state Sen. Vince Hughes, the Democratic chair of the Senate appropriations committee.
In the November election, won by President Joe Biden, “an unprecedented number of people chose to participate, and chose to vote,” he said. “This is an effort to stymie that. And I will add, there was no fraud.”
State Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill County, said the need for election reform is clear due to the widespread public distrust about the election results.
“All of our offices, not just my offices in Berks and Schuylkill counties, have heard from many, many people, as well as people from across Pennsylvania on this issue, who for one reason or another, have lost some of their faith in our elections,” he said.
“My top priority is to try to restore at least some degree of public confidence in our elections,” Argall said.
Argall, who was then chairman of the Senate majority policy committee, convened a meeting in Gettysburg in November attended by former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Guiliani and at which Trump phoned in to claim, “This election was rigged.”
Guiliani’s law license was suspended in New York this week for making false claims about the election.
Hughes said Republicans advocating for the measure have said “confidence in election systems and our methods for voting has been destroyed and individuals have lost confidence in the process. The first thing to do to restore that confidence is to stop lying to the people of Pennsylvania,” he said. “Accept the results.”
State Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, said Pennsylvania already has voter ID for first-time voters. Making people provide ID to vote every time they vote only serves to “frustrate” voters,” he said.
“So even if you have a neighbor who’s known you for 30 years who is working at the polls and you’ve voted twice a year for 20 years. The 41st time you vote, they have to turn you away if you don’t have ID,” he said.
Hughes said provisions in the bill regarding signature verification are problematic because of questions about how counties would determine when signatures match.
State Sen. John Gordner, R-Columbia County, said the changes included in the legislation were intended to take “best ideas from around the country” to improve the state’s voting system, including from Colorado — where Democrats hold the majority in the state House and the governor’s office.
Gordner added Pennsylvania had signature verification in place until the state Supreme Court ruled last year that counties shouldn’t discard ballots over questions about signature matches.
“We’re just putting it back in,” he said.
The concerns about voter ID are unjustified, he said, noting that people are routinely asked to present identification in everyday life. In addition, under HB 1300, the counties would be required to provide identification cards to all registered voters, he said.
John Finnerty reports from the Harrisburg Bureau for The Meadville Tribune and other Pennsylvania newspapers owned by CNHI. Email him at jfinnerty@cnhi.com and follow him on Twitter @cnhipa.