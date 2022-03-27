GREENVILLE — Sen. Michele Brooks’ Greenville office will host a veterans’ service officer on April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The officer will be able to meet with veterans individually and help them in navigating state, federal and county programs and accessing benefits they have earned.
Brooks’ office is located at 100 Hadley Road, Suite 9, in Greenville. Veterans are encouraged to call for an appointment in advance, at (724) 588-8911, to ensure prompt service.
“The officer will be able to help veterans and their families with a variety of issues and answer questions about compensation and pensions, housing and home loans, health care, education benefits and related topics,” Brooks said in a release.
Interested veterans are encouraged to bring all relevant paperwork with them.
Future visits from the American Legion officer are planned in months to come.