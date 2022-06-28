The second session of the summer for the Band Camp of Adult Musicians at Allegheny College kicked off Sunday and will feature a gala concert on Friday.
The concert will be held in Shafer Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the musicians will be rehearsing weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the auditorium, as well as this evening and Wednesday evening from 7 to 9.
A recital will be held on Thursday evenings during the session at 7.
The conductor for this session is Timothy J. Holtan, who is a retired senior military musician in the Department of Defense. He served for 28 and a half years as an Army Bands officer.
All Band Camp for Adult Musician events are free and open to the public. The program is sponsored by the Allegheny College Conference and Events Services.
• More information: Call (814) 332-3101.
