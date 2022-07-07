Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania reported a major increase in attendance at its latest Produce Express distribution in Meadville after income guidelines for the program were expanded.
The distribution, which was held Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, saw food distributed to “close to 150 households,” according to Gerry Weiss, director of network relations at Second Harvest, and an estimated 475 people served.
Comparatively, during the first two months of the program in May and June, the program served more than 200 Crawford County households and around 460 county residents.
Weiss called it “easily our largest distribution since we started in May at that site in Meadville.”
While Second Harvest is still calculating the totals, Weiss said by sight alone he could tell there were many new faces at the distribution, showing signs that the program was growing. Further, he said there were increased instances of multiple households sharing a vehicle to pick up food at the distribution, including a few cases where one vehicle accounted for four households.
The Tuesday distribution was the first after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture expanded the income guidelines for who qualifies for assistance through the Emergency Food Assistance Program, which Second Harvest follows.
Many income levels saw significant jumps under the change, which went into effect July 1. For example, a one-person household went from needing to make $19,320 a year or less to qualify, to $25,142 or less.
With the increased demand, Weiss said he is planning to schedule more food to be brought to future Crawford County distributions. The next one is planned for Aug. 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church.
He also acknowledged the support of the church in making the event possible.
“We had roughly 20 volunteers from the church and members of some of their extended families,” Weiss said. “It is almost impossible to pull off the kind of distribution we do without the help of volunteers.”
