Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is reviving a food distribution program in Crawford County halted by COVID, and hoping to turn it into a regular monthly occurrence.
The Produce Express distribution program is making its return in the county on Tuesday at noon at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 649 Park Ave., Meadville.
“Think of the Produce Express as a food pantry on wheels,” said Gerry Weiss, director of network relations at Second Harvest. “Instead of a brick-and-mortar building that would be in a church or nonprofit or social service agency, we bring the food on a truck and we bring it to a spot that is in a neighborhood of high food insecurity, low-income households.”
Produce Express formerly paid visits to the county around two years ago, holding distributions in the parking lot at The Movies at Meadville.
The last of these distributions in Crawford County was held in August of 2020.
“It was kind of a mix of COVID, as well as resources went in a different direction, but it was primarily a COVID casualty,” Weiss said of the program’s halting.
As for why the program is being brought back, Weiss said that looking at the 11 counties that Second Harvest covers, Meadville is a close neighbor to the organization’s headquarters in Erie and one with high population numbers, as well as a need for food.
Interested participants don’t need to sign up or preregister to take part, but must fall within certain income guidelines to qualify. For example, a person living on their own qualifies if their monthly income is under $1,610. This increases to $2,178 for a household or two, $2,745 for three and so on, adding around $567 per month for each additional person.
The full eligibility guidelines can be found on Second Harvest’s website, nwpafoodbank.org.
As for how much food participants will be receiving, it is quite a hefty amount. Weiss said each distribution will give out in the vicinity of 35 to 55 pounds of food for each household taking part.
While the exact contents will vary depending on what the food bank has in stock, Weiss said there’s generally a dry goods box, canned goods, a frozen foods box and a produce box.
“When you factor in how much all of that currently costs at a supermarket, you’re easily looking at over $100” worth of food, he said.
The distribution may also include other grocery items and non-food essentials.
Giving out food is, of course, part and parcel for food banks. However, Weiss sees something much more revolutionary in the Produce Express program in terms of how it gets to people.
“Back in the day, food banking was what?” he said. “You’d go to a church, there would be a government soup and cheese line. Very old-school and stigmatized. This is the future of food banking. We’re bringing produce, we’re bringing healthy foods, we’re bring a lot of food and we’re bringing it to the neighborhood.”
Similar to many food distributions held during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Produce Express will utilize a drive-through style at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot. Drivers are to enter from the Baldwin Street driveway entrance and will exit out of the Park Avenue side of the parking lot, with them being able to stay in their vehicle the entire time.
“Our clients like the drive-through because they’re not walking into a pantry,” said Natalie Massing, marketing and media coordinator for Second Harvest.
Driver should ensure their trunks are as clean and empty as possible to make it easier to load in the food.
The event will also be open to walkers, however, with them to enter from the Park Avenue side.
“That way, we can keep them in a spot where they’re not co-mingling with vehicles and drivers for safety measures,” Weiss said.
Anyone walking to the event is cautioned to bring some sort of carrying cart in order to transport the food.
“If you show up with just empty arms, you’re not going to be able to carry much,” Weiss said. “So a cart will be helpful.”
Food is given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Second Harvest will accommodate anyone with food allergies, taking out any foods which may cause a reaction.
Second Harvest asks that interested participants not show up to the distribution early. This gives them time and space to get the truck in place and set up the drive-thru cones.
Should the program prove successful and bring in sufficient numbers, Second Harvest plans to continue it, going by the same time frame and same location.
“If it’s successful, the vision is that the best method is consistency,” Weiss said. “To have it at the same site, to have it around the same time of the month, at the same time of day.”
Even should turnout not prove too strong on the first attempt, Weiss said Second Harvest is likely to try a few times more, though may make assessments on time and location.
• More information on the event and to check income qualifications: Call the Second Harvest Food Bank Food Helpline at (814) 459-3663, extension 117.