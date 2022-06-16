VERNON TOWNSHIP — In 2019, Alan Flick organized a food truck festival to raise money for Nourishing Recovery, The LouAnn Flick Memorial Fund, which donates toward the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute. Despite rainfall the day it was held, the event was a success, raising around $13,000.
Now, three years later, Flick has organized the festival once more now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased. Returning after a hiatus that long, Flick is eyeing the forecasted good weather set for this weekend and hoping that it doesn’t change.
The festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Meadville Medical Center’s One Vernon Place location, at 11277 Vernon Place. Featuring 16 food trucks and live music, including 50 Miles to Empty and Ron Yarman, the event promises to be a fun-filled day in support of a good cause.
Flick’s wife, LouAnn, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1996. She managed to beat the disease with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, sending it into remission a year later. However, in 2010, she again was diagnosed with cancer, specifically primary peritoneal cancer, a form of ovarian cancer.
She put up a fight once more, but after four years, she passed away from the disease on Dec. 13, 2014.
Flick, wanting to honor his wife’s memory, formed Nourishing Recovery as a way to give back to the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, Meadville Medical Center and Hospice of Crawford County for the care his wife received. What’s more, he wanted to help out other people battling cancer.
As such, the money raised by the food truck festival will go toward helping cancer patients who cannot otherwise afford nutrition counseling. Flick explained that nutrition counseling often isn’t covered by insurance, making programs that deal with affordability highly important.
Betsy Brown, director of oncology at the institute, explained that patients with cancer often experience trouble eating and balancing their diet, potentially losing their appetite or sense of taste. A lack of food can be detrimental to the patient’s recovery.
“Just like any time in life, nutrition is essential to your wellbeing and it can help patients deal with their disease,” she said.
Brown said a visit to a dietitian can cost in the vicinity of $100 to $150, reiterating that such visits are often not covered by insurance.
As such, the help that Flick — who owns Flick’s TV and Appliance in the township — has been able to provide through the memorial fund has been very important.
“It’s been really meaningful,” Brown said. “It’s helped well over 100 patients.”
In addition to helping people afford counseling, Brown said the money has also been used to purchase nutrition supplements for the patients.
For Flick, he’s glad to be able to carry on his wife’s legacy.
“It feels great,” Flick said of helping out. “She was an amazing person who touched a lot of people in her life just with who she was and how she would interact with them. She was very concerned with other people, what they were dealing with, what was doing on in their lives.”
Despite the hiatus, Flick said organizing the festival once more was not challenging. A particularly big reason for this was all the help that organizers received.
“We’ve had many people that have assisted our committee just to help us organize it, so we’ve had a lot of community support,” he said.
The addition of live music is a particularly major new feature. During the first event, only a DJ was on-hand to play songs.
There also will be face painting and balloon animals for kids. Entry to the event is free, with proceeds generated by food truck sales fueling the fundraiser.
The food trucks are, of course, the center stage for the event. Everything from burgers and tortillas to ice cream and mac and cheese will be served. Participating trucks include Donutology, The Pizza Truck Erie and The Chameleon, the latter being a food truck that constantly changes its menu.
Among the participants is Meadville restaurant Smoky Martin’s BBQ. Ryan King, general manager of Smoky Martin’s, said the staff is excited to be involved.
“We feel like after being here over six years, we’re part of the community, so it’s definitely something we want to be a part of,” King said of the event.
Smoky Martin’s has done many events for Meadville Medical Center, and he sees participating in the event as a way to give back to the hospital.
As for Flick, he wants to see if the event can raise more money than it did three years ago. Such an outcome may be dependent, however, on another hope he has for the event.
“We’re hopeful the weather is a little better this year,” he said.
