CONNEAUT LAKE — The Samaritans of Conneaut Lake will hold their monthly food distribution on Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m.
The food pantry, located at the rear of Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church, will provide drive-thru service.
Residents in Conneaut School District ZIP codes are eligible to attend.
Attendees should bring photo ID and proof of residence. They should stay in their vehicle during the distribution, being served as the line proceeds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.