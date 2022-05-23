OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — A section of Route 8 in Oil Creek Township has been closed due to a vehicle crash involving downed utility lines.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Route 8 is closed from the intersection with Bog Hollow Road to the intersection with Old Route 8.
The closure is located between Hydetown and Centerville and was announced just before 10 a.m. today.
PennDOT expects the roadway to reopen later today after the scene has been cleared.
