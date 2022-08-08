VERNON TOWNSHIP — The Roche Park Trail will be closed this Wednesday and next week for repaving work.
The closures were announced at Thursday's meeting of the Vernon Township supervisors. The trail will be closed Wednesday but be reopened until Aug. 15, when it will be closed again until repaving is complete.
"They're hoping to be out of there by Friday, but we'll have to wait and see," said Township Manager Robert Horvat of the Aug. 15 closure.
The Wednesday closure is to do some preliminary work for the paving that will take up the longer closure. The project, which will cost $180,506.16, is being funded through a mixture of the township's general fund and Community Development Block Grant money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.