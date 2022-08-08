Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.