Metallic clangs, bright sparks and, for the first time since 2019, the cheers of a crowd filled the air of Meadville Area Senior High on Saturday as RoboBOTS made its triumphant return.
Organized by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA), RoboBOTS pits teams of students from schools in Crawford County and surrounding counties against one another using 15-pound robots.
These robots, controlled by a student on each team, do battle with one another in three-minute matches. Robots win by either disabling their opponent or knocking them out of the ring, or by judge’s decision.
The event uses a double elimination-style tournament bracket, with only one team and bot declared the overall victors. Other prizes are also given out in categories such as “Coolest Bot” and “Best Sportsmanship.”
This was the 15th iteration of the contest, which has been running since the 2006-07 school year. It also was not the first since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but it was the first to return to the full format of the event. The 2020 competition was canceled due to the pandemic, but the event made its return in 2021, though without a crowd.
The tournament this year was a full return to normal, however. Parents and RoboBOTS enthusiasts packed the gym, something which organizers were glad to see.
“It is so much more exciting to have the fans here,” said Tami Adams, executive director of the local NTMA chapter. “It brings a whole new level of excitement.”
As for the student-side of things, there was much drama going into the competition this year. After garnering an impressive win streak of seven years in a row, Cochranton Junior-Senior High School found itself with an upset defeat in 2021 by Venango Technology Center’s (VTC) Pegasus, taking home a third-place finish instead.
Cochranton’s academic adviser, Chris Yost, was determined not to see last year repeat itself going into the tournament.
“I’m 100 percent confident that trophy is going back into the trophy case this year,” he said.
Having learned from their defeat by Pegasus, Yost said Cochranton designed their bots to counter the strategies used by the previous champion. Pegasus was designed to be low to the ground, getting underneath other bots and driving them into two titanium horns on its top.
To counter this, Yost said Cochranton installed “modular wedges” on their bots this year, able to be adjusted for height and keep other bots from lifting them up and over.
Cochranton was able to get some revenge early on when one of their bots, Bandit, defeated VTC’s Pegasus Reborn in the first round. VTC had improved on Pegasus’ design, adding a lifting mechanism to the top of the bot to let it flip itself over if it ever became upside down.
As it would turn out, the return of the crowd also meant the return of Cochranton dominance. The four teams from the school swept through the competition, with most of them going undefeated except against one another. The one exception to this was Cambridge Springs’ Thor, which knocked Bandit out of the competition while fighting in the loser’s bracket, only to fall to another Cochranton bot, K.G.R., two rounds later.
Despite falling just short of the final three, the team behind Thor, Team Odin, were happy with how they did, especially because it was the first year competing for three-fourths of the team.
“For my first year being here, we created a tank,” said Ronnie Harrison, one of the Odin team members.
Indeed, the bot ended up taking an impressive amount of punishment throughout the tournament and soldiering one, to the point the team is considering entering an upgraded version of the bot next year.
“Thor 1.0 is being retired,” said Odin team member Gabe Carver. “He’s going to be redesigned.”
The final three was an all-Cochranton show. K.G.R. ended up taking third, while the finals were set between Cochranton bots Kevin and Death Punch, the latter of which had gone undefeated.
In a suitably dramatic fashion, Kevin won the first bout between the two, though not without suffering damage in doing so as its rotator belt came off. Since Death Punch hadn’t been defeated yet, it was able to be repaired and have a second go.
For the final match, it appeared the repairs to Kevin were not enough after its first fight with Death Punch. Its weapon failed to spin up, leaving it easy prey to its Cochranton sibling, which claimed victory.
Despite the loss, the result was cause for celebration by the team behind Kevin, Table Cover.
“We’ve first-year students, so the fact we were able to place second, it blows my mind,” said team member Aiden Irwin.
Irwin gave especial credit to the team’s driver, Parker Haun. While Haun said he was nervous in his first match, once he got through that his confidence grew for the rest of the tournament. He also said the team has already looked at what they could do better for next year.
For team Bad Company, the students behind Death Punch, the win is a capstone on a long RoboBOTS career. The team had been together for three years and fought twice, making them seasoned veterans who knew what it took to win.
“We came prepared,” said team member James Bizjak. “We got it done.”
Landon Moore said Bad Company focused entirely on their bots weapon in designing it, a method which proved successful, even if there were a few close calls.
“The design was good,” Moore said. “I was not the best driver.”
Yost couldn’t be happier with the results, saying seeing the trophy returned to Cochranton feeling like “the good old days.”
But above all, he’s glad for the experience it provided his students.
“The kids learned a lot about working together,” he said. “That’s the big part.”
Results
First Place: Team Bad Company with bot Death Punch, Cochranton High School
Second Place: Team Table Cover, with bot Kevin, Cochranton High School
Third Place: Team Kyle’s Girlfriend’s Team, with bot K.G.R., Cochranton High School
Best Engineered, Coolest Bot and Innovations Award: Team Bounty, with bot Quicker Picker Upper, Commodore Perry High School
King of the Ring and Best Documentation: Team Bad Company with bot Death Punch, Cochranton High School
Best Sportsmanship: Team CARL with bot Slingblade, Meadville Area Senior High