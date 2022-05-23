Crawford County found itself buffeted by rapid rainfall on Saturday, leading to roads flooding and power outages in several areas.
Allen Clark, the county’s emergency management agency coordinator, said the county was hit with more than 3 inches of rain in an hour during the storm, or as he put it, “a considerable amount of rain in a short amount of time.”
“It was a quick-moving storm with high winds and a lot of rain,” he said Sunday.
This led to several flash floods, closing multiple roads or sections of roads. Affected streets included routes 322, 102 and 408; Guys Mills Road; and, in Meadville specifically, North Street and South Main Street.
However, by Sunday all of the roadways were reopened, at least all of the ones to Clark’s knowledge. He said some township and secondary roads may still be closed, and advised caution for drivers.
Despite the heavy rainfall, there were no reports of damage to the roadways, Clark said, nor any major medical emergencies during the storm.
“We’re glad the residents took the National Weather Services’ watches and warnings seriously,” he said.
An area in Wayne Township sustained several forms of damage. Clark said it was mainly downed trees, but one barn and some outdoor features of some residences were damaged as well.
Evidence and data from that damage has been sent off to the National Weather Service to determine whether it points to a tornado touching down, or just the result of strong winds.
In addition, several power lines were knocked out during the storm, depriving residents of power in Crawford and Mercer counties.
“At the height of our outages, we had 2,000 out, mostly in the Cochranton, Mount Hope and Plum areas,” said Amy Wellington, director of communications for Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
However, by mid-afternoon Sunday, Wellington said they were down to only 124 members still without power, and she expected most of those to be back working before dark. Those 124 outages were all in Crawford County, she said.
Wellington said Northwestern REC had six poles break during the storm, requiring lengthy repairs as they had to bring in and set up new poles. Otherwise, however, she said damage was about “on par” with the cooperative’s expectations for damage.
Calls to Penelec were not returned on Sunday. The company’s website reported 12 outages by 6 p.m. on Sunday, all around the Titusville area.
