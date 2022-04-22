It may have a new name and be at a new location, but the feeling and tunes of the Riverside Music Festival at Riverside Inn are being revived in a free two-day event starting today.
The Hotel Music Festival kicks off today at the Hotel Conneaut, featuring more than 30 musical acts across three stages. According to organizer Justin Moyar, who owns Justin Moyar Events, the festival marks a return of the Riverside Music Festival in spirit.
“This is a reset,” Moyar said of the new festival compared to the old one.
The Riverside Music Festival was held annually for seven years at the Riverside Inn in Cambridge Springs until it burned down on May 2, 2017. While a festival was held in 2018 — called the Cambridge Springs Music Festival — it was spread out across multiple locations, rather than centralized in one building.
After that, the idea of the festival went into something of a hiatus.
“I took a break for a few years because that’s a hard thing to replicate,” Moyar said.
The festival came back last year, but was held at the Riverside Brewing Company, lacking the multistage set-up it once had at the hotel.
While Moyar was aware of the Hotel Conneaut, which has a similarly storied history as the Riverside Hotel, he had heard concerns about ownership of the hotel and wanted to wait “until the dust settled.”
That settling seems to have finally happened. Moyar said he got in contact with officials last year, and they were very enthusiastic to have the festival brought to the Hotel Conneaut at Conneaut Lake Park.
“I said, ‘Hey, I think I would like to bring this here,’ and they were very open to it,” Moyar said.
So it was that the Hotel Music Festival was born. Similar to the Riverside Music Festival it follows, it will feature many of the same genres of music, three stages of performers, and the chance for people to hold impromptu jam sessions.
“It’s very roots-based,” Moyar said of the music genre the festival features. “Folks, blues, bluegrass, rock and country are just some of the styles that we try to include in the fest, and sometimes it gets funky in there too.”
Veterans of the Riverside Music Festival may notice some repeating acts. PA Line is one such band included in the festival that Moyar said was specifically requested from fans.
There’s also new acts performing as well, such as Wild Honey Collective. Based out of Lansing, Michigan, the band performed at the 2021 Riverside Music Festival.
For Tommy McCord, who plays guitar and mandolin as well as sings in the band, the festival is a chance to draw a larger crowd by combining the fandoms of multiple musical acts.
“It’s a great opportunity to perform for a wider audience,” he said.
An event organizer himself, McCord said events like the Hotel Music Festival are very important to local communities.
Plus, to be part of reviving a popular festival is a special occasion for Wild Honey Collective.
“I’m honored, honestly, we’re getting to be part of it in its re-inaugural year,” he said.
Band Fred Oakman and the Flood, meanwhile, are a returning act from the Riverside Music Festival. Based out of Meadville, the group had performed at the festival for many years, and its absence was definitely noticed by the band.
“I think everybody kind of missed it,” Oakman said. “It was one of those events you could become reliant on.”
Oakman said many bands in Crawford County are close to one another, and the festival provided a chance for these local musicians to support their friends and see them perform. Such an opportunity was lost during the festival’s hiatus, something Oakman said was “weird” to experience.
Plus, the inclusion of bands from out of town can increase appreciation of Crawford County acts in the view of the public by having them perform side-by-side.
“Just because we’re from Meadville and we’re doing everything in your backyard doesn’t mean we’re any less significant than someone from Buffalo or New York,” he said.
Colton Randall, of the alternative rock and pop band Hannah, said events like the Hotel Music Festival are an important opportunity for local bands to get their name out there. Hannah is based out of Jamestown, with the band’s four-member lineup living in various places in northwestern Pennsylvania.
“I’m really excited to not only meet some of the musicians we already know from the music scene, and also new people we haven’t gotten the chance to meet yet,” Randall said.
Perhaps one of the best parts of the festival is its price: nothing. Admission is provided free of cost, thanks to the event’s sponsors including the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Lavender Blue at the Lake.
“That’s a mission, and that’s the overall mission of the festival to me,” Moyar said. “I want to make sure everybody can come.”
The festival will be accepting donations, suggested at $5, but these are optional.
Food and beverages will be offered for a price, served by Hotel Conneaut staff. Moyar said the meals ensure attendees can enjoy the whole day at the festival without having to leave to eat.
Various vendors will have booths set up during the festival, such as Eileen Green Farms and Through the Side Door.
Speaking to The Meadville Tribune on Wednesday, Moyar had trouble expressing his feelings at the prospect of the upcoming festival.
“You know, I don’t really know how to feel right now,” he said. “Holding my breath. I don’t know what to think.”
Still, he is hopeful things go well so the Hotel Music Festival can become an annual occurrence, just like the event it is replacing.
“I really feel like this is a new home for the festival, and the staff and the community have been very welcoming,” he said.
The Hotel Music Festival kicks off today and runs through Saturday. The first acts begin performing today at 4:15 p.m.
Schedule of events
Today
Crystal Main Stage
Lights and Letters — 6 p.m.
Wild Honey Collective — 7:30
Greg Garing — 9
Flagship Hall Stage
Elle Taylor Band — 5:30 p.m.
Fred Oakman and the Flood — 7
Buttermilk Falls Gang — 8:30
“Sweet Lou” Open Jam — 11
Spirit Stage
Ethan Foulk — 4:15 p.m.
Ron Yarman — 5:15
Chad Burrows — 6:15
Jack Stevenson — 7:15
Optimistic Apocalypse — 8:15
Frank Marzano — 9:15
The Islers — 10:15
Saturday
Crystal Main Stage
Shoefly Soul Brunch Blues — 12:30 p.m.
Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey — 2
David Dark — 3:30
Clever Norman — 5
Hannah — 6:30
Shelf Life String Band — 8
PA Line — 9:30
Flagship Hall Stage
Mary Lou Schuler — noon
Hultman and Schwartz — 1 p.m.
Alexa Raye — 2:30
Sean Clarke and Friends — 4
House of Rhythm — 5:30
Sunday at the Station — 7
Salmon Frank — 8:30
“Sweet Lou” Open Jam — 11:30
Spirit Stage
Jerry Gaff — 4:15 p.m.
Rachel Jaye — 5:15
Tommy Link — 6:15
Brian Alan Hager — 7:15
Chloe Kiser — 8:15
Jared Cooney — 9:15
Stormalong Scoundrels — 10:15