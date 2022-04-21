RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — Richmond Township will hold its cleanup day on April 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building/garage, 30348 State Highway 408.
The supervisors encourage all residents to aid in cleaning up the community by picking up road litter and bringing those items to cleanup day.
Items that will not be accepted include chemicals, hazardous items, contractor waste, tires, paint, household garbage, shingles, barrel debris and electronics which require recycling by state law (TVs, computers, monitors, tablets, phones, etc.).
Appliances without freon will be accepted.
Donations of cash and/or recyclable metals will be accepted to support the Richmond Township Recreation Board.