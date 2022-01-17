VERNON TOWNSHIP — Among discussion items on the agenda for Crawford Central School Board’s meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. are a state-established limit on school district tax increases and six retirements and resignations among faculty and administrators that have been submitted since the beginning of December.
The board, which typically meets on the third and fourth Monday of each month, meets on Tuesday this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
For 2022-23, Crawford Central’s maximum tax increase would be 4.8 percent, according to the resolution up for discussion. The board will vote to accept the limit at its Jan. 24 meeting.
Superintendent Tom Washington described the resolution accepting the cap as “basically a formality.”
“We do this every year,” he said. “In the years I’ve been here, we’ve always put it on that way and that’s been it.”
Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) uses the Act 1 index to set maximum tax increases for each school district. Increases that meet or fall below the index can be passed without approval from voters. To pass a tax increase that exceeds the index, districts must receive voter approval through referendum or seek an exception from PDE or the courts.
In recent years, Crawford Central has consistently approved the index, doing so unanimously and with little discussion. Last year, the board approved the index and ultimately passed a tax increase of 1.74 mills, below the cap of 2.16 mills that would have been possible without voter approval.
The index factors in state and federal data on wages. A statewide base index is then further adjusted by comparing each district’s average wealth to the state average. The base index for 2022-23 is 3.4 percent.
Crawford Central’s index of 4.8 percent means that the board could approve a tax increase of up to 2.61 mills without voter approval. For the owner of a Crawford County residence with the district’s median assessed value of $29,000, such a hike would mean the annual tax bill would increase by $75.69, from $1,579.63 to $1,655.32.
Asked about the retirements and resignations by teachers and an administrator that the board will also consider, Washington said, “You’ve got to remember — there’s a lot of openings out there.”
Documents prepared for Tuesday’s meeting and posted on the district’s website list two teacher resignations, both of which took effect last month, and three retirements, including one at Cochranton Elementary that is set to take effect Feb. 2. Also included are six new teacher hires to be approved. Four started last month or will begin this month while two chemistry teachers are set to begin at Meadville Area Senior High next fall.
