ERIE — The race to fill retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat came to northwestern Pennsylvania on Wednesday as four major Republican candidates gathered in Erie for what turned out to be a lively forum.
U.S. Army veteran Kathy Barnette, former state lieutenant governor candidate and businessman Jeff Bartos, former hedge fund executive and Defense Policy Board Advisory Committee member David McCormick, and medical celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz took part in the forum hosted at the Manufacturer & Business Association Conference Center, which was notably the first time the latter two had shared a public stage since entering the race. Oz and McCormick joined the race on Nov. 30 and Jan. 13, respectively. This represented four of the seven candidates in the Republican primary.
Despite rules in place for candidates not to disparage or speak over one another, more than one argument broke out. Barnette and McCormick separately got into verbal altercations with Oz. and while Bartos avoided arguments, he did level criticisms of his fellow candidates.
The first of these spats came during the second question, when they were asked what position the United States should take on energy production.
“Mehmet, in your particular case, on your shows and your columns, you’ve argued for regulation in fracking,” McCormick said. “You’ve made the case that there’s health defects from fracking and you’ve argued for a moratorium in Pennsylvania like that’s in New York.”
The forum moderator, MBA Assistant Vice President of External Relations Jezree Friend, asked McCormick to focus on the question, but Oz took exception.
“You didn’t stop him until he attacked me,” Oz said. “That is wrong.”
The two spoke over one another briefly before Friend brought the discussion back to the topic.
Tensions flared again during the next question, when the candidates were asked if there was a role for the federal government to improve unemployment and supply-chain issues.
Barnette began her answer with a jab directed at Oz, referencing an earlier comment he made during the forum in which he said the candidates could host a “talk show” on energy policy.
“This is not a talk show,” Barnette said. “This is reality and we need people who understand what the issues are and who don’t simply sit in a room, learn our talking points and then come back and parrot them to us.”
Later, Barnette brought up the hazard of what she called “climate change buzzards,” referencing people or groups who litigate against energy production facilities.
When Oz, who spoke after Barnette, responded, he seemed to think Barnette had gotten off track in her answer.
“I lost the train of thought, because I thought we were talking about unemployment,” he said. “You took it to energy again.”
Oz attempted to continue when Barnette interrupted him, saying “because that is where people get their jobs.”
Bartos later decried the lack of decorum during the campaign while at the same time taking the chance to be above the fray.
“Unfortunately, good for the television stations, not good for anybody else, this campaign has devolved into fights on television,” he said. “Many of the candidates, and this is no disrespect to them as people, they’re fighting each other and they’re fighting for a Senate seat. I’m fighting for you.”
However, the candidates remained civil for most of the forum, leveling their attacks instead against the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden. In fact, the candidates more than once said they agreed with what their opponents said before giving their own responses to questions.
For example, Oz disparaged the “false narrative” around needing four-year degrees for employment in answering the question about unemployment, sentiments that were also expressed by McCormick.
“There is too much of an orthodoxy around a four-year education,” McCormick said.
On a question about inflation, McCormick and Barnette included the handling of the Federal Reserve as part of what they blamed for the issue.
Cutting taxes and regulations was something every candidate brought up at some point. A push for more domestic energy production was also a popular topic among all candidates, with Bartos calling for a “Marshall Plan” or “Operation Warp Speed” for energy in the United States.
Renewable energy found no fans among the candidates. Oz said the United States “cannot power the economy with windmills” and would not be able to for a while. Barnette supported more domestic oil and gas production, and having the United States import less energy from other countries.
McCormick pushed for strategic industries back to domestic production in the United States, naming pharmaceuticals and semi-conductors as examples.
Bartos aimed for a small-town appeal in many of his comments. When asked why he was running, he said it was to “save Main Street Pennsylvania,” a phrase he returned to frequently.
A question on how the candidates would approach working across the aisle saw them drawing lines in the sand.
“Remember, there’s a far-left and then there’s everybody else,” Bartos said. “We can work with the sensible people who care, who share our values across the spectrum.”
Barnette said she would look for the ”Joe Manchins in the Senate,” referencing the moderate West Virginia Democratic senator, but would not be willing to negotiate on some aspects, naming open borders as an example.
“I believe Republicans must be something more than just a speed-bump on the way towards Communism,” she said.
Oz expressed similar views, saying Republicans “bring index cards to culture war knife fights and we get slaughtered.”
However, he cautioned against “beating up” Democrats.
“I know that most Democrats would agree with our values, but we have to express them without arrogance, without abrasiveness, with a certainty that we are right,” he said.
McCormick said “we can be civil but we can’t compromise on the principle” of fighting for the ideals of the Republican Party, saying the “stakes are too high.”
However, the attacks returned at the end of the forum. During Barnette’s closing remarks, she declared herself the “only true conservative Republican on this stage” and directed attacks at Oz.
“We have some who have their entire public career, they pretended to be a liberal, working beside Oprah and Michelle Obama,” she said, leading to objections by Oz.
Oz started his own remarks by asking “Why is everyone attacking me?” to which Barnette immediately cut in with “Because you’re a liberal.”
Bartos also went on the attack. While he referred to Barnette as a friend, he referenced Oz and McCormick as being “political tourists” from out of state spending millions of dollars to run.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Oz did not register to vote in Pennsylvania in 2020 after having previously lived in New Jersey for most of his life, and McCormick only moved back earlier this year after living in Connecticut.
Speaking to the Tribune after the forum, Oz decried the attacks against him.
“Well, the rules are very clear: you cannot attack other candidates, and I didn’t,” he said. “But I was attacked by McCormick and by Barnette. They can’t play by the rules and frankly McCormick hasn’t been playing by the rules the entire time.”
Barnette acknowledged she went “a little scorched Earth today,” but criticized McCormick and Oz as “carpet-baggers” who avoided debates.
“When they do show up, they will only show up if the rules are it’s a forum, where no one can actually challenge what they say,” she said. “Where nobody has the ability to look behind the curtains and see whether the Oz is a quack or not.”
Bartos was less directly critical speaking with the Tribune, though he referenced his lifelong residency in Pennsylvania compared to some candidates.
“I didn’t spend the pandemic in other state or in another country, I spent it right here in Pennsylvania, trying to help my fellow Pennsylvanians,” he said.
McCormick left the forum before the Tribune could speak with him. Attempts to reach him via his campaign were unsuccessful, as the Tribune was instead forwarded a release put out by McCormick’s campaign a few minutes after the forum ended.
The primary election will be held on May 17. The Republican winner will face the winning candidate from the Democratic primary in the general election on Nov. 8. The Democratic field currently consists of Kevin Baumlin, John Fetterman, Malcolm Kenyatta, Alexandria Khalil and Conor Lamb.