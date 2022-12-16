Text messages from three Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are among a trove of texts exchanged with former President Donald Trump’s last White House chief of staff concerning attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a report from online news outlet Talking Points Memo.
Rep. Fred Keller of the 12th Congressional District messaged Mark Meadows to suggest a way to spin the narrative around the infamous phone call on Jan. 2, 2021, between Trump, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and respective staff and attorneys.
“Chief Meadows, President Trump in response to Raffensperger phone call. Maybe the President should indicate mistrust for him and mention that he (President Trump) isn’t surprised that the call was recorded and leaked. That’s why the President said what he said to see how long it would take Raffensperger to leak it. If he can’t be trusted on a phone call how can he be trusted with Georgia’s election. Just my thoughts,” according to a text message on Jan. 4, 2021, from Keller to Meadows.
Meadows replied, “Love it,” according to the media report.
Trump had repeatedly lobbied Raffensperger to find enough votes to change the outcome of his election loss to President Joe Biden.
“So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state,” Trump said in recorded audio of the call.
The texts are among 2,319 obtained by Talking Points Memo from multiple sources. They’re from election night in 2020 through President Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. The messages inspired an ongoing series of stories revealing the messages.
According to the outlet, the texts were turned over by Meadows to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. disrupting the electoral vote count and confirmation of President Joe Biden’s election victory.
Keller, Rep. Mike Kelly of the 16th Congressional District and Rep. Scott Perry of the 10th Congressional District are among 34 Republican members of Congress who exchanged 450 messages with Meadows that were obtained by Talking Points Memo. The outlet reported that none of the three responded to requests for comment.
A representative for Kelly declined comment to CNHI Pennsylvania. There was no response to a request made of a Keller communications staffer.
“We’re in Philadelphia suing Pa. Sec. of State for her illegal meddling in this election and will continue to expose fraudulent actions. Let me know if there’s anything I can do to fight these MF’ers in Pa.? Our President is heroic !! Thank you for all you’ve done and please let the President know just how much he’s loved and appreciated in Pennsylvania! Sincerely, Mike Kelly,” Kelly wrote to Meadows, according to the media report.
Meadows’ reply: “I will. Thanks mike”.
Committee investigators identified the sources of the text messages through public records and their own intelligence work, Talking Points Memo explained. The outlet also worked to independently verify phone numbers.
The additional texts were from state-level elected officials and “far-right activists,” according to the news outlet.
While texts from Kelly and Keller were included in separate pieces more broadly exploring messages from varied people involved, Perry was the focus of a specific report from Talking Points Memo focusing on his 62 messages that were exchanged with Meadows.
“Perry had an aggressive plan. Based on the text log obtained by TPM, Perry wrote Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about his efforts to set up a ‘cyber team.’ It would seize voting machines around the country and put them under ‘lock and key,’” according to the story.
The report explores allegations and unfounded conspiracies that voting machines were hacked and how Perry desired an investigation by former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and eventual Republican challenger in Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election in 2022, Bill McSwain.
“The texts between Perry and Meadows show the congressman attempting to involve himself in nearly every aspect of the campaign to block Biden’s win. They also reveal Perry to be someone who appeared to sincerely buy into outlandish conspiracy theories that the election was stolen by an array of shadowy international cyber warriors — and who was willing to use his position and influence in government to sow doubt and subvert the vote based on those deeply paranoid convictions,” according to the story by Talking Points Memo.
