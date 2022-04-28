HARRISBURG — Legislation sponsored by Rep. Kathy Rapp aimed at protecting landowners and high-valued farmlands against long-term liabilities associated with wind and solar energy development was reported out of committee on Tuesday.
Rapp said House Bill 2104 had advanced out of the House Environmental Resources and Energy committee. The bill addresses bonding and reclamation of lands leased to solar and wind energy facilities.
Under the bill, proof of the bond would be held with the county recorder of deeds and reported to the Department of Environmental Protection.
According to Rapp, a Republican who represents the 65th District, the bill does not impact citizens or businesses installing solar panels or wind turbines on their own private property.