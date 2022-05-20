Meadville Public Library could be the beneficiary of $475,000 in funding from the next United States federal budget, courtesy of a request from Rep. Mike Kelly.
Kelly announced his list of requests for the 2023 Community Project Funding program. Formerly known as “earmarks,” the program allows lawmakers to submit specific funding requests during the budget process.
Kelly requested 15 projects, totaling more than $45.2 million and spread across all five counties in the 16th Congressional District which the Republican represents.
Among the requests is a renovation of Meadville Public Library. Dan Slozat, the library’s executive director, said the request came about while the library was seeking funds for a roof renovation project.
While the library was able to secure funding through the United States Department of Agriculture, Slozat said they were about $30,000 short of the total needed. They turned to Kelly to see if he could provide assistance, but it was discovered not to be possible.
However, Kelly’s office asked if it could help in any other form.
“I said, ‘Yes, we’re a 100-year-old building,’” Slozat said. “’There is always something you can help with.’”
If the funding goes through, the project will mainly center on improvements to the library’s HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems and replacement of its windows.
Slozat said the library’s current boiler units are 50 years old, lowering energy efficiency and creating a lot of noise in their old age.
“Right now, everything rattles and it’s not a quiet and friendly library environment,” he said.
As for the windows, rot has badly affected the wood around them, requiring a replacement. Slozat said two windows were replaced last year as a test, and the project will involve replacing the rest of them, including the large, round-top windows that adorn the library’s facade.
“The rot had gotten so bad at the bottom, you could almost see through one,” Slozat said.
The exterior trim around the windows will also be repainted. In addition, the library will look into adding solar panels to the roof.
Slozat said it is hoped the $475,000 will cover the whole expense of the renovations, though inflation may affect things. The money is not expected to come until next year, so the renovation work is still some ways off.
Nevertheless, he’s hopeful the funding will be approved.
“This is huge for us and very exciting for us, and I’m very thankful to Rep. Kelly and his office for getting it all in place for us,” he said.
