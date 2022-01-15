Dick Holabaugh, president of Conneaut Lake Borough Council, commented at council’s first meeting of the year that the town had a lot of losses recently and hoped the new year would be better.
He didn’t name names, but I’m sure he was thinking of people such as Jackie Houserman, Ralph Egyud and Linda Kean, among others, who made their mark on Conneaut Lake, each in his or her own way.
Each person made a difference — as have many others who call Conneaut Lake home.
This week another person died who reminded me again why I love Conneaut Lake and how inspired I am by the way so many respond to other people’s needs.
Each person has a “back story” and those of us fortunate enough to have known Dan Black know some of his.
Dan went to the same high school I did, so I always knew him.
Like others, our paths didn’t cross often, but when they did, it was always a positive experience.
Many years ago, he was a real estate agent and sold my parents’ home in two week’s time in the dead of winter. It’s a long story, but I still remember how professional and gracious he was when the deal “fell apart” (through no fault of Dan’s.) He was that kind of guy.
Years later he had a stroke and the doctors were ready to give up on him.
His kids and their mother (Dan’s ex-wife) weren’t.
To make a long story short, Dan survived. He was paralyzed and could no longer speak, but he never gave up, nor did his family.
Although they were no longer married, his ex-wife, Ida, took over as caregiver.
She was (and still is) a perfect example of what love should be — helping someone even though no longer married to him.
Dan got a motorized vehicle and spent hours driving around town, always smiling and greeting people along the way.
I remember a garage sale the historical society had and Dan bargaining with my sister for a better price — and then laughing together over the fact he could still bargain and never expected special treatment because he was in a wheelchair.
I used to wonder where he was going to put all the stuff he bought, but he always seemed to have a pan for his purchases.
At another event, one woman asked if he was ready for another boat ride and he was excited to say yes. At that time, I thought how kind she was and remembered again how people like her reached out to another man decades ago who had special needs too.
It was a gentle reminder of how the people affect other people’s lives.
Dan Black and Ida and the rest of his family probably never realized the impact they had on the people around them.
Some of the volunteers from the His Work His Way put a ramp on his house so he could get out easier. They were so impressed and commented what a wonderful attitude he had and how glad they were to be able to make his life a little easier.
Because of his positive attitude and “never give up” spirit and the care his best friend (also his ex-wife) gave him, Dan was able to influence people in many ways they can never have imagined.
He and his family inspired us to never give up, to laugh when you can and appreciate all that you have.
In turn, the people of Conneaut Lake continue to inspire me with the way they care about people, the way the reach out to those facing difficulties and the way they do “little” things that make someone’s day a little better.
Dan’s obituary said what he did for a living and lists his survivors.
It mentions his love for yard sales and his smile.
It could have included what a shining example he and his family were to never give up. The obituary mentioned the family appreciated all the support it was given after his stroke. I hope the family knows what an inspiration Dan was — not just after his stroke, but even before his stroke changed his life.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was community and society editor.