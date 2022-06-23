11 a.m.: Opening ceremony and first lap
11:30: Car supply pick-up
11:45: Dress-up Relay
12:45 p.m.: Straw treasure hunt
1:15: Zumba
1:45 : Scavenger Hunt
3: Corn hole tournament
4: Free watermelon
5: Survivor Dinner
5:30: Survivor Lap
6: Root beer floats
6:30: Teddy Bear Walk
6:50: Road to Recovery Race
7:30: Last call to decorate luminaries
8: Poker Run
8:30: Placement of Luminaries
9: Luminaries Ceremony
9:30: Silent Lap
10: Raffle drawings and announcements
10:30: Final announcements
11: Last lap
