11 a.m.: Opening ceremony and first lap

11:30: Car supply pick-up

11:45: Dress-up Relay

12:45 p.m.: Straw treasure hunt

1:15: Zumba

1:45 : Scavenger Hunt

3: Corn hole tournament

4: Free watermelon

5: Survivor Dinner

5:30: Survivor Lap

6: Root beer floats

6:30: Teddy Bear Walk

6:50: Road to Recovery Race

7:30: Last call to decorate luminaries

8: Poker Run

8:30: Placement of Luminaries

9: Luminaries Ceremony

9:30: Silent Lap

10: Raffle drawings and announcements

10:30: Final announcements

11: Last lap

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you