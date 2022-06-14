A Randolph Township man is facing charges after he allegedly was found using a chokehold on a woman in the parking lot of Meadville Medical Center on May 19.
Adam Ross Jones, 47, of 27698 Guys Mills Road, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on six charges, including two felonies. According to Meadville Police Department, a campus safety officer at the hospital found Jones with his arm wrapped around a woman’s neck inside a Dodge Van after the officer believed he heard screaming coming from the vehicle.
The safety officer was able to pull Jones off the woman, according to the affidavit, and place him into custody. The woman also reportedly told Meadville police that Jones was an “avid user” of controlled substances, according to the affidavit.
The woman said Jones had returned to his home on May 17 acting “more and more irrational” and had agreed to go to the medical center. According to the affidavit, the woman said Jones was cooperative until they arrived and parked.
Jones is facing a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony charge of strangulation, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault, and three summary offense charges for disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.
All charges against Jones were filed by city police. He is being held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown in lieu of $5,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing before Judge Pendolino is scheduled for June 25.
