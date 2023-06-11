Good day, Crawford County. Here are some of the stories reported in today's edition of The Meadville Tribune, brought to you by your friends in the Tribune newsroom.
The looming onset of new state guidelines for certified teachers that require training in culturally relevancy and inclusivity in education spurred three school districts in western Pennsylvania to sue the commonwealth over the “woke” training and professional development initiative.
Laurel, Mars Area and PENNCREST school districts are challenging the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s “Culturally-Relevant and Sustaining Education Program Framework Guidelines” announced in November under former Gov. Tom Wolf and former acting secretary Eric Hagarty.
XXX
A $1.2 billion deal involving pet food manufacturing facilities in Meadville has been completed, the J.M. Smucker Co. announced Friday.
Post Holdings Inc. of St. Louis has acquired Smucker’s pet food brands, as well as the company’s private label pet food business. In exchange for the pet food lines, the Orrville, Ohio-based Smucker received $700 million in cash and approximately 5.39 million shares of common stock of Post Holdings Inc.
XXX
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is inviting high school students in the northwest region to participate in the annual Paint the Plow program.
The program challenges youth to incorporate a statewide theme and incorporate it into an original mural that they paint on one of PennDOT’s snowplow blades to promote winter driving safety and foster appreciation for school art programs and student creativity.
Check out these stories and many more in today's Tribune, at meadvilletribune.com, and also be sure to check out the Tribune on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.