STATE COLLEGE –– Penn State’s tight end position during the James Franklin era has seen its share of success.
Since 2015, Jesse James (fifth round), Mike Gesicki (second round) and Pat Freiermuth (second round) after stellar collegiate careers with the program have launched into the NFL.
According to Franklin, this year’s position group could be the most talented he’s seen since his arrival in Happy Valley in 2014.
“I think our tight end group, you could make the argument it’s maybe one of the best rooms that we’ve got from top to bottom,” Franklin said on Wednesday. “I’d make the argument (it’s) one of the best tight end groups in the country. It’s the best tight end group I’ve ever been around in my 25 years of college football.”
With Freiermuth’s departure to the Pittsburgh Steelers this spring, redshirt sophomore Brenton Strange will likely succeed Freiermuth as the starter. Strange started the last three games of the 2020 season after Freiermuth was sidelined with a season-ending injury.
Strange ended the year with 164 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 17 receptions. In his three starts, he accumulated 99 yards receiving and one touchdown on 10 catches.
Now entering his third season with the program, Strange said the experiences of his first two years have equipped him well for the increase in responsibilities he’ll assume in 2021.
“I just have a different perspective about a lot of things,” Strange said this week. “I have experience under my belt now. It’s not like I’m going to go out there and nervous. Obviously, there are a little bit of nerves with the first game, but I have that confidence in myself now, and I know what I’m doing.”
Sophomore Theo Johnson and redshirt freshman Tyler Warren join Strange as returners who played in 2020.
Johnson played in eight games last season and ended the year with 56 yards receiving on four catches. While Warren didn’t record any statistics last year, he appeared in two games and was named Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week after the Nittany Lions’ contest against Maryland.
“It’s a good group, and Brenton leads the way in terms of how he works and how he practices and how he trains, his play-making ability,” Franklin said. “I think we’re really well-rounded at the tight end position, as well, wherein other years we’ve had some guys who were really good at receiving or really good at blocking. But I think this group is pretty well-rounded, really all three of them.”
Outside of wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington, the tight end position with Pat Freiermuth was responsible for ranking third in yards receiving last year. Should the same theme follow in 2021, Strange along with Penn State’s other tight ends can expect to play a large role in the Nittany Lions’ offensive production.
Although Freiermuth is no longer in Happy Valley, Strange still has a direct line to him.
“Pat and I are really tight,” Strange said. “He helps me out a lot. I texted him after (a Steelers preseason game) he had two touchdowns. We FaceTime sometimes. He gives me advice. He’s older; he has more knowledge and helps me out.”
Strange will have his chance to become the next Nittany Lions’ tight end to add to the team’s history of success at the position when Penn State opens its 2021 season on Sept. 4 at Wisconsin.
According to Franklin, his efforts during preseason camp this month suggest he’s already off to a solid start.
“He’s had a great camp and has led a very strong group,” Franklin said of Strange.