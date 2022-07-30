Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania is returning to Meadville on Tuesday with their latest Produce Express distribution.
The distribution, as in past months, will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church starting at noon. Food is given out to those who qualify on a first-come, first-serve basis.
According to Gerry Weiss, director of network relations at Second Harvest, the Meadville iteration of the program has rapidly grown in popularity since it started in May. The June distribution, for example, served more than 140 households, equating to around 330 people.
Part of what’s driving the increase, Weiss suspects, is the impact inflation has had on grocery store prices. In fact, Second Harvest is seeing higher attendance across all of its food programs.
“We’re seeing more and more people coming to our Produce Expresses across the region, be it in Erie, be it in Meadville, be it in Franklin in Venango County,” Weiss said.
Weiss said in January, Second Harvest, across all their programs, served 671 new households. Comparatively, the group served nearly double that amount, 1,336, in June.
Second Harvest serves 11 counties in northwestern Pennsylvania. It follows income guidelines put out by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture which determines who qualifies for the Emergency Food Assistance Program.
Those income levels saw a significant increase in July. For example, a one-person household went from needing to make $19,320 a year or less to qualify, to $25,142 or less.
Anyone interested in receiving food from Produce Express can sign up the day of the event. Attendees need to bring a photo ID with them and meet the income guidelines to qualify.
Weiss said Tuesday’s distribution will include milk, bread, peanut butter, mac and cheese, cereal, apple juice, frozen french fries, assorted fruits and vegetables and nectarine, among other items.
The parking lot of the church will be set up in a drive-thru manner to allow people to pick up the food. Attendees can also arrive on foot, but should bring a cart, wagon or some other way to transport the food, as the total amount given can weigh 40 to 60 pounds.
Weiss said around 15 to 20 members of Trinity Lutheran Church volunteer to help with the distribution, making it possible for Second Harvest to hold the event.
The September distribution will take place on Sept. 6, and is planned at the same time and place. The distributions are held on the second Tuesday of every month.
