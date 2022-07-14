VERNON TOWNSHIP — Not since 2019 has the Wings & Wheels Fly-In been able to take place at Port Meadville Airport, a mixture of the COVID-19 pandemic and declining membership in Meadville Chapter 1194 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) holding it off.
Now, it’s set to make a return this Saturday and it’s bringing with it a major piece of aviation history. On top of the usual airplane rides, classic cars and food, a restored C-53 transport plane from World War II will be open for interior tours at the fly-in.
For Brian Shaw, president of EAA 1194, it’s a major comeback for his organization after what has been a very rough 2020 and 2021.
“During the pandemic, the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1194 had dwindled to almost zero members,” Shaw said. “They elected me as president, the few that we had, so building it back and getting members back, it’s been a challenge.”
According to Shaw, many of the members the chapter lost during the pandemic were among the longest serving in the group, who had long experience putting on the fly-in, now in its 23rd iteration. That left a challenge for the remaining members to organize the event.
Lisa Clayton, the secretary/treasurer of EAA 1194, agreed with the sentiment. She said the fly-in this year was only made possible thanks to a lot of “sweat equity” among the remaining chapter members.
“There is only a handful of members and everybody has been doing everything they can to get things organized,” Clayton said.
While new to the EAA, Clayton said she had been involved in organizing many events through her work and church, making her a valuable asset to getting the fly-in together. She also helped recruit several of the other new members to the chapter.
Diane Tracy, the vice president of the group, said everyone currently in the EAA is now involved in pitching in for the fly-in, making it a true group effort for the membership.
Despite the trouble, however, the group has been able to pull through with some community support.
“It’s been a really tough road, but we’ve had a huge outpouring of sponsors that are all excited to participate,” Shaw said. “Acutec being one of the big ones; Flynn’s TV and Appliance; gosh there’s just so many.”
Other supporters include the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Molded Fiberglass Tray Co. and Street Track ‘N Trail.
With that help, the chapter has revived the event in a big way. There will be airplane and helicopter rides throughout the day as attendees get the chance to take to the skies. Planes taking part include a Cessna 182 and V35B.
The C-53 plane serving as a central attraction was restored in Franklin, according to Shaw, and saw action in the African theater of World War II transporting troops.
While the plane won’t be providing rides, attendees will get the chance to tour the inside for a donation. There will also be reenactors in period-appropriate paratrooper uniforms to provide historical information.
Providing the “wheels” part of the Wings & Wheels Fly-In is a classic car and motorcycle drive-in. Breakfast and lunch will also be available at a cost from local bar Willy G’s Pub.
With all the fun activities planned, the EAA membership are greatly looking forward to seeing the return of the event and are hopeful for a large attendance.
“Just like how everybody feels, it’s long overdue,” Tracy said. “I think everybody is excited about having some place to go on the weekend.”
Tracy said the event helps bring attention to the Port Meadville Airport, a community asset that is often overlooked. She said the airport is much busier than people imagine, with her seeing groups of people fly in from Ohio or other neighboring areas to come into town and grab a bite to eat before flying back.
“It’s a really happening place, and I don’t think people realize the airport has a lot going on,” she said.
In addition, Shaw said the event might serve an ever wider purpose. He said the aviation industry is seeing a shortage of pilots in recent years, so something like the fly-in might get more young people interested in the field and taking it up as a career in the future.
Though while there may be practical benefits, Shaw can’t deny his favorite part of the event being the smiling faces he sees on people attending.
“Just the joy of aviation itself is a fantastic feeling,” he said.
The Wings & Wheels Fly-In starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday and runs through 3 p.m. Admission to the event is free. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Port Meadville Airport is located at 16306 Corporate Drive in Vernon Township.
