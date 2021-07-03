With the COVID-19 pandemic waning and health restrictions finally being lifted, New Beginnings Church of God’s Ultimate Freedom Event is poised to make a major comeback this year.
While the annual July 4 celebration was held last year, it was pared down in scope compared to previous years. The festival and fireworks show was moved back to the smaller church grounds after utilizing the larger Crawford County Fairgrounds in 2019, and certain amenities, such as the Kids Fun Zone, were taken out.
All of that is a thing of the past for the 2021 event. Going into its seventh year, the Ultimate Freedom Event will return to the fairgrounds with all of the usual activities which allows it to draw crowds in the thousands year after year.
With the event possibly being the first major festivity people will take part in since the pandemic began, enthusiasm is high among many of the organizers.
“We’re looking forward to a great crowd and a great opportunity for people to enjoy the outdoors like they haven’t been able to over the past year and few months,” said Brandt Fuller, a lead organizer for the annual celebration.
Festivities kick off at 8 a.m. at the fairgrounds with a 5k run/3k walk. An outdoor church service follows at 10 a.m. with breakfast to be served, while the bulk of the day’s activities won’t start until 4 p.m., culminating in the fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Cliff Forbes, pastor of New Beginnings Church of God, said the event will be just like ones people have attended in previous, pre-pandemic years, calling it a “return to tradition.” He is glad the church was able to return to the fairgrounds for the event, as it meant they could accommodate a much bigger crowd than was possible at the church grounds.
“We really want this to be something that’s a gift to the community and blessing to the community,” Forbes said, “so being able to have it at the fairgrounds where there’s plenty of parking, everything is nice and level” is great.
Forbes believes the open-air nature of the fairgrounds might attract some people to the event who are still feeling a little leery or uncomfortable being in smaller spaces after the pandemic.
That isn’t to say there won’t be new surprises awaiting returning guests. Candice Latta, administrative assistant at the church, said there will be some new vendors attending this year alongside old favorites.
Some fresh faces that will be serving food this year include Traveler’s Cafe, a coffee shop in Saegertown, and The Big Cheese Food Truck, which serves “gourmet grilled cheese.”
Latta said she’s particularly excited about the latter vendor, even if she’s not quite sure what exactly a gourmet grilled cheese entails.
“I don’t know, but I can’t wait to find out,” she said.
Latta is in charge of coordinating with vendors. With the pandemic having canceled many gatherings these vendors would have normally attended, Latta said they were very eager to sign up for the Ultimate Freedom Event.
“Most of them were really excited to be back out in the public and doing events again,” she said.
A full lineup of musical performances is planned for much of the event’s length. Starting off at 5:15, a series of bands and performers will take to the stage.
Kicking things off musically is Jared Cooney, who will perform until 6 p.m. He’ll be followed by Justin Gray, the Ron Yarman Trio, Six Year Stretch and then Forbes himself. The Phillips Trio will perform the national anthem at 9:55 p.m., shortly before the start of fireworks, which will be done by Kellner’s Fireworks, as they have in years past.
The Kids Zone and car cruise-in starts at 4 p.m., Erie magician Magic Steve will perform from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Beyond the music, fireworks and food, Forbes said the church views the Ultimate Freedom Event as a way to bring Crawford County together.
“It really, I think for us, just rallies the community around a common holiday/ideology,” said Forbes. “Celebrating the fact we are able to come together in a way that is positive and encouraging to each other.”
The Ultimate Freedom Event is free and open to the public. Anyone who wants to take part in the 5k run/3k walk can register at ultimatefreedomevent.com. Registration will also be available at 7:30 a.m. the day of the race.
