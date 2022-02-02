When alleged trash talk escalated during a pickup basketball game at Allegheny College last fall, one player was left with multiple facial fractures, according to the school’s Department of Public Safety.
Jahron Emanuel Momplaisir, 19, of Miami Gardens, Florida, will head to trial on two charges resulting from the Nov. 7 incident following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday.
Momplaisir was among a group of basketball players on the courts at Allegheny’s athletic center at about 7 p.m., according to the probable cause affidavit filed by the department in the case. After losing a game that featured “a lot of physical contact,” Momplaisir sat along the court during the game that followed and made comments as play continued, police reported.
A player on the court who had competed against Momplaisir in the previous game engaged in the comments as well, pointing out that Momplaisir’s team had lost, according to police, and approached when Momplaisir challenged him to repeat what he had said.
The player told police that he was struck in the face as he turned to leave. Momplaisir told police that after the other player poked him with his finger, Momplaisir retaliated by punching him in the face, according to the affidavit.
The player who was struck sustained fractures to his nose, the bones around his left eye and left cheek area, according to the affidavit.
Momplaisir faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. He remains free on his own recognizance. A trial in the case will be scheduled for the June term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.