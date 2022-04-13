BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for information on a man who allegedly exposed his genitals to a teenage girl on Saturday.
According to police, a white man operating a black minivan pulled up to the girl at around 2:35 p.m. on Church Road and had her come over to the window of the vehicle.
Police said the man had his pants down and, upon the girl approaching, he showed his genitals to her. The girl sprayed the man with pepper spray, according to police, and he fled westbound on Church Road.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact State Police at Corry at (814) 663-2043.