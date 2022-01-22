When an incident Friday morning at the Downtown Mall was reported to police as involving one person threatening another with a gun, social media almost immediately erupted with chatter.
One Facebook thread referred to an “active shooter” at Big Lots, 820 Water St. Within a few hours, the thread had provoked more than 60 comments and 100 reactions, as well as a series of revisions and corrections among the comments.
“There was no one with a gun,” Chief Michael Tautin said hours after the incident. He called the social media responses, which reacted to the initial emergency radio dispatch of police, “very inaccurate.”
Instead of one person threatening another with a firearm, police responded to a person experiencing a mental health issue inside the store at 9:40 a.m., according to Tautin.
Within just a minute or two, he added, officers realized that no guns were involved and successfully de-escalated the situation.
As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made. Tautin said the incident is still under investigation.