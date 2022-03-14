Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Thomas Francis Kelly Jr., 35, of 173 Walnut St., Meadville, had all charges against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on March 1. Kelly is facing a second-degree felony charge of criminal trespass; three misdemeanor charges consisting of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and three summary offense charges for criminal mischief, possession/use of a small amount of marijuana and possession/use of drug paraphernalia for a Feb. 15 incident in Meadville in which Kelly allegedly broke into an apartment on the 200 block of West Center Street and was found with various illegal drugs and paraphernalia. Charges against Kelly were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.
• Sandre Lemon Brown, 23, who is currently being held at the Smithfield State Correctional Institution, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on March 1. Brown is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking for an Aug. 21, 2021, incident in Meadville in which he allegedly took $230 from a woman’s wallet while at a bar. Charges against Brown were filed by Meadville Police Department. Bail in the case was set at $5,000 unsecured.
• Cameron Sherman Buzzell, 20, of 895 B St., Meadville, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on March 1. Buzzell is facing a first-degree felony charge of burglary, a second-degree felony charge of criminal trespass and a summary offense charge for criminal mischief for a Feb. 6 incident in Meadville in which he allegedly attempted to break into a residence on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue by trying to pry a door open and then by propping open a window. Charges against Buzzell were filed by Meadville Police Department. He was released after posting bail of $5,000 through a professional bondsman.
• Touissant Malik Anderson Jr., 35, of 773 1/2 Market St., Meadville, had all charges against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on March 2. Anderson is facing a felony charge of criminal attempt to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and a third-degree felony charge of criminal use of communication facility for a Jan. 13 incident in which he allegedly attempted to deliver a controlled substance to undercover officers after coordinating the transaction with a cellphone. Charges against Anderson were filed by Meadville Police Department. He was released after posting bail of $10,000 through a professional bondsman.
• Tabitha A. White, 37, of 761 Whittier Ave., Meadville, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on March 9. White is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and a summary offense of harassment for a Jan. 7 incident in Meadville in which she allegedly threatened to kill a man and became aggressive and defiant with police while being placed under arrest. Charges against White were filed by Meadville Police Department. She was released on unsecured bail of $5,000.
State Police
Crashes
• Kurtis J. Hamilton, 47, of Linesville, was injured in a single-vehicle crash on March 2 at 10:42 a.m. on Harmonsburg Road in Summit Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville, Hamilton was traveling west in a 2015 General Motors Sierra when he lost consciousness for an unknown reason. The vehicle entered the right shoulder of the westbound lane before continuing off the road and into a wood line for 75 feet before striking a tree head-on. Hamilton was treated by STAT MedEvac for injuries, while his vehicle was disabled. Borderline Towing and Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted on scene.