Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Juan Markel Moore, 26, of 20574 Baird Ave., Meadville, had all charges against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday. Moore is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and six summary offense charges consisting of five disorderly conduct counts and one count of mandatory use of available sidewalks for a March 14 incident in Meadville in which Moore allegedly fought with police while they were attempting to perform an arrest, drove a hover board on the road when sidewalks were available, and damaged a cell camera in the police station. All charges against Moore were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
• Patricia Louis Catalano, 38, of 767 Penn St., Meadville, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Judge Adam Stallard, on seven charges. Catalano is facing seven third-degree misdemeanor charges consisting of two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of other reason access device is unauthorized by issuer, two counts of theft by deception, and one count of financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person for allegedly making $6,830.82 in unauthorized transactions using the debit card of two people Catalano was taking care of between Nov. 14, 2019, and June 21, 2021, while working as a home health care nurse. All charges against Catalano were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville. She is free on unsecured bail of $10,000.