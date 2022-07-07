Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Eric Lamont Lucas, 23, who is listed as being homeless, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday. Lucas is facing a second-degree felony charge of possession of firearm prohibited, a third-degree felony charge of firearms not to be carried without a license, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, and a summary offense charge of disorderly conduct for a June 18 incident in Meadville in which Lucas allegedly was found in possession of a firearm when he did not have a license and had a protection from abuse order to keep him from doing so. Charges against Lucas were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Monique J. Smith, 39, of the 300 block of Prospect Street, Titusville, was arraigned Sunday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Judge Amy Nicols. Smith is facing a third-degree felony charge for criminal trespass for a July 2 incident in Titusville in which she allegedly kicked down the door of a residence. Charges against Smith were filed by Titusville Police Department. She is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
