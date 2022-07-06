Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Shawn Albert Caskey, 48, of the 1100 block of Beuchat Road, Guys Mills, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday. Caskey is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor charge of illegally operating a motor vehicle not equipped with ignition interlock, and four summary offense charges for failure to keep right, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, careless driving and turning movements and required signals for a Feb. 20 incident in Meadville in which Caskey allegedly drove a car while under the influence of alcohol. Charges against Caskey were filed by Meadville Police Department. He was released on his recognizance.
• Tucker Anthony Gregor, 18, of the 21000 block of Sherred Hill Road, Venango, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on June 29. Gregor is facing a second-degree felony charge of criminal trespass and two third-degree misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for a Feb. 22 incident in Meadville in which Gregor allegedly kicked down an apartment door. Charges against Gregor were filed by Meadville Police Department. He was released on unsecured bail of $5,000.
• Tyler Michael Everhart, 25, of the 300 block of Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday. Everhart is facing a third-degree felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, and six summary offense charges for accidental damage to unattended vehicle or property, driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, reckless driving, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages for a June 16 incident in Meadville in which Everhart allegedly fled from police while driving under the influence. Charges against Everhart were filed by Meadville Police Department. He was released after posting bail of $7,500 through a professional bondsman.
• Lillian Whitney Bond, 31, of the 400 block of Willow Street, Meadville, and Travis Conrad Holzer, 28, of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Meadville, were arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Bond faces a third-degree felony charge of conspiracy to commit criminal mischief while Holzer faces a charge of criminal mischief. Meadville Police Department filed both charges following an incident reported Monday evening at Fairmont Apartments in which a mailbox lock at the complex was damaged. Bond told police she had Holzer drill the mailbox lock so that she could obtain an electronic benefit transfer card, according to the probable cause affidavit. Holzer told police that Bond intended to use the card to pay him for fixing her broken phone, according to police. Bond remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond. Holzer remains free on nonmonetary bond conditions. A preliminary hearing for both defendants was scheduled for July 15 before Pendolino.
