Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Cameren Jamall Seawood, 22, of Warren, Ohio, was arraigned on one charge before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Saturday. Seawood is facing a felony charge of arrest prior to requisition for a June 4 incident in which he was arrested on a warrant out of Trumbull County, Ohio. Charges against Seawood were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
