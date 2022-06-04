Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Cameron Cathleen Leonhart, 23, of Cambridge Springs, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday. Leonhart is facing a felony charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; a third-degree felony charge of criminal use of communication facility; and two misdemeanor charges consisting of one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia for a Nov. 9, 2021, incident in Meadville. Charges against Leonhart were filed by Meadville Police Department. She was released on unsecured bail of $10,000.
