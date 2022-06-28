Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Adam Ross Jones, 47, of the 27000 of Guys Mills Road, Meadville, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday. Jones is facing a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony charge of strangulation, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault and three summary offense charges for disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness for a May 19 incident in which he allegedly choked a woman while in the parking lot of Meadville Medical Center. Charges against Jones were filed by Meadville Police Department. He was released after posting bail of $5,000 through a professional bondsman.
• Joseph A. Elder, 21, of Myrtle Street, Girard, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday. Elder is facing a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance for a May 31 incident in Meadville in which he allegedly was found in possession of suboxone. Charges against Jones were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
• Linda Denise Hall, 51, of the 1000 block of Liberty Street, Meadville, was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on a single charge. Hall is facing a third-degree felony charge of retail theft for a June 21 incident in Meadville where she allegedly took clothing collectively valued at $28 from a business. Charges against Hall were filed by Meadville Police Department. She was released on nonmonetary bail.
• Melissa Kay Highgate, 44, of the 7000 block of Oak Street, Meadville, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on a single charge. Highgate is facing a third-degree felony charge of retail theft for an April 2 incident in Meadville in which she allegedly stole merchandise totaling $17.28 from a business. Charges against Highgate were filed by Meadville Police Department. She was released on unsecured bail of $5,000.
