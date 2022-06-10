Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Michael Allen Massey, 34, of 16929 Staff Ave., Greenwood Township, had all charges against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Massey is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, two misdemeanor charges for possession of a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary offense charge of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked for a May 2, 2016, incident in which Massey allegedly drove away from police after being pulled over and his vehicle was later discovered with marijuana in it. Charges against Massey were filed by Meadville Police Department. He was released upon his recognizance.
