Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Amanda Elizabeth Carnahan, 36, of 740 N. Cottage St., Apt. 4, Meadville, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday. Carnahan is facing two second-degree felony charges for aggravated assault, two third-degree misdemeanor charges for disorderly conduct and three summary offense charges, consisting of one count of public drunkenness and two counts of disorderly conduct for an April 18 incident in Meadville in which she allegedly fought with police officers and a security guard at Meadville Medical Center while under the effects of methamphetamine. All charges against Carnahan were filed by Meadville Police Department. She is being held at the Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.