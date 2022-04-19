Meadville Area

Magisterial District Court

• Tatiyana Aniyah McNeil, 23, of Campbell, Ohio, was arraigned on four charges Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Judge Lincoln Zilhaver. McNeil is facing a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver or delivery of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony charge of criminal use of communication facility, and two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia for a March 11, 2021, incident in Vernon Township in which she allegedly sold fentanyl to a confidential informant. Charges against McNeil were filed by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. She is being held in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $30,000 bail.

 

