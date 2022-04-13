Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Juan Markel Moore, 26, of 20574 Baird Ave., Meadville, had all charges against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday. Moore is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and six summary offense charges consisting of five disorderly conduct counts and one count of mandatory use of available sidewalks for a March 14 incident in Meadville in which Moore allegedly fought with police while they were attempting to perform an arrest, drove a hover board on the road when sidewalks were available, and damaged a cell camera in the police station. All charges against Moore were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.