Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Aaron Christopher Davis, 27, of 468 Walnut St., Meadville, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday. Davis is facing two second-degree misdemeanor charges consisting of one count of theft by unlawful taking and one count of receiving stolen property for a Jan. 3 incident in Meadville in which he allegedly took a package left on the front porch of a residence on the 300 block of Pine Street. Charges against Davis were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is free on nonmonetary bail.
• Gabriel Johan Valverde-Leyva, 49, of 173 Walnut St., Meadville, had four charges against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday. Valverde-Leyva is facing a felony charge of possession with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; two misdemeanor charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance; and a summary offense charge of minimum speed regulation for a Feb. 22 incident in Meadville in which he was allegedly found in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine and failed to go at an intersection after the traffic light turned green. Charges against Valverde-Leyva were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.