Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Robert Kendal Straw, 50, of 493 1/2 Randolph St., Meadville, had all charges against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday. Straw is facing a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and six misdemeanor charges consisting of four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia for a Feb. 7 incident in Meadville in which police reportedly found fentanyl, heroin, suboxone, methamphetamine, marijuana and various forms of drug paraphernalia, including plastic baggies and weighted scales, during the execution of a search warrant of Straw’s residence. Charges against Straw were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $70,000.