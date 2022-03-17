Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Nicholas Jamar Ward, 27, of 614 Washington St., Meadville, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on five charges. Ward is facing a second-degree felony charge of strangulation, a first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault, and two summary offense charges of harassment and disorderly conduct for a March 13 incident in which he allegedly choked a woman, threw her down the stairs and threatened to kill her. Charges against Ward were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held at the Crawford County jail in lieu of $5,000.