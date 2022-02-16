Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Jennifer Susan Bennett, 46, of 622 W. Walnut St., Titusville, was arraigned Saturday on 10 charges before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Judge Amy Nicols. Bennett is facing five third-degree felony charges consisting of four counts of identity theft and one count of access device fraud, four first-degree misdemeanor charges consisting of three counts of receiving stolen property and one count of theft by unlawful taking, and one third-degree misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property for 14 incidents between May of 2021 and August of 2021 in which Bennett allegedly used a man’s debit card to withdraw money from his account without the man’s permission or knowledge. Charges against Bennett were filed by Titusville Police Department. She was released on unsecured bail of $10,000.