Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Josiah Richard Williams, 26, of 1411 Bayhead Drive Apt. 103, Virginia Beach, Virginia, had one charge against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday. Williams is facing a first-degree felony charge for aggravated assault for an April 7, 2019, incident in Meadville in which he allegedly punched another person in the face, reportedly resulting in extensive and permanent injuries that required emergency surgery. The charge against Williams was filed by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. He was released on unsecured bail of $20,000.
• David A. Casper, 39, of 18103 Greytown Hills Road, Cambridge Springs, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Feb. 3. Casper is facing two misdemeanor charges consisting of one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a second-degree misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest and a summary offense charge of duties at stop sign for a Jan. 10 incident in Meadville in while he allegedly refused to be stopped by police while driving an electric scooter and was found in possession of methamphetamine and two needles. Charges against Casper were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.