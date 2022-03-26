TITUSVILLE — A Venango County man is facing felony charges after he allegedly trapped a girl in a freezer at a Titusville restaurant and made threatening and inappropriate comments towards her.
James Henry Ruehle, 73, of 146 E. State St., Pleasantville, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on two felonies, three misdemeanors and two summary offenses relating to the incident, which occurred Monday.
According to the criminal complaint, Ruehle entered the restaurant, located on the 400 block of East Central Avenue, on Monday around 7:50 p.m. with another male. A 17-year-old girl was the only employee working at the restaurant at the time, and there was another 17-year-old girl sitting in the lobby.
According to the affidavit, while the employee was taking Ruehle’s order, he asked if she wanted his phone number or if he could have her’s. Later, while waiting in the lobby, Ruehle allegedly made multiple comments to the two 17-year-old girls about wanting to go to the bar with him and then back to his home.
When the employee entered a walk-in freezer to get dough, Ruehle allegedly walked around the counter and into the kitchen, where he proceeded to hold the freezer door shut, according to the affidavit.
The employee tried to open the door, but Ruehle reportedly wouldn’t let her out, and when he finally did so, he reportedly told her, “You’re lucky. I was going to come in there and have him hold this door shut,” according to the affidavit.
Ruehle allegedly made more remarks to the girls and stared at them while he was waiting for his order, including telling the employee, “You work too hard, honey, come work with me” while she was taking another order, the affidavit said.
Ruehle is facing two second-degree felony charges consisting of one count of unlawful restraint of a minor and one count of false imprisonment of a minor. He is also facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats, and two third-degree misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, and two summary offense charges for harassment and disorderly conduct.
The felony charges each carry a maximum possible sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a fine of $25,000.
Ruehle was booked into the Crawford County jail on Wednesday. Bail has been denied in the case because, according to court documents, Ruehle being a flight risk due to connections outside of the United States.
A preliminary hearing before Judge Nicols is scheduled for April 5.